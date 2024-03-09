Request Price Hits $0.15 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $145.43 million and $56.39 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00018123 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00026517 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001922 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,498.11 or 1.00026761 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.78 or 0.00153007 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00007916 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.15944635 USD and is up 23.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $45,663,107.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.