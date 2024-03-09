Request Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $145.91 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Request has traded 16% higher against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $145.91 million and approximately $25.23 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00018543 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00026570 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00001981 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,870.27 or 0.99899859 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.03 or 0.00152355 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.15944635 USD and is up 23.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $45,663,107.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

