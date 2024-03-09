Revisor Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,722 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,722 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of American Express by 25.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $74,584,000 after buying an additional 99,813 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 7.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,785,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $310,971,000 after buying an additional 125,990 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 14.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.37. 2,242,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $224.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

