Revisor Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,041 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.82. 1,210,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,796. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $195.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

