Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $34,876.86

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $34,876.86 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00018159 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00026547 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001910 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,439.37 or 0.99979465 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.69 or 0.00152935 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0026331 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $32,651.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

