Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

Shares of RWAY stock traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,659,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. Runway Growth Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $468.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.26%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on RWAY shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Runway Growth Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RWAY

Insider Activity at Runway Growth Finance

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 812,500 shares of company stock worth $9,957,116. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWAY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 307,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 344.2% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.