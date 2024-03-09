Saitama Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $998,905.67 (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Saitama has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Saitama coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Saitama has a market cap of $48.86 million and approximately $998,905.67 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017841 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00026899 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,469.85 or 0.99991117 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.47 or 0.00152562 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00007924 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama (SAITAMA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 9,972,304,913 coins and its circulating supply is 42,197,766,368 coins. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 9,972,304,912.535738. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00117878 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,915,616.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.