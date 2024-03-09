Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scor had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter.
Scor Price Performance
Shares of SCRYY stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Scor has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.23.
Scor Company Profile
