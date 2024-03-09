Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.17. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

Scorpio Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.

About Scorpio Gold

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.