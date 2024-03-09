SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $1.36 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 42.3% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00001986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $409.87 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00018109 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00026594 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,561.19 or 1.00115850 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.53 or 0.00152642 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,411,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,437,136.7332158 with 1,276,755,652.3524673 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.35190345 USD and is up 17.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $485,935,965.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.