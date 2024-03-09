SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.17

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.17 and traded as low as C$15.02. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$15.15, with a volume of 951 shares changing hands.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$125.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.17.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

