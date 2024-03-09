Sleepless AI One Day Volume Tops $163.24 Million (AI)

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, Sleepless AI has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sleepless AI has a total market capitalization of $284.27 million and $163.24 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sleepless AI token can currently be bought for $2.19 or 0.00003165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sleepless AI Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. Sleepless AI’s official website is www.sleeplessai.net/home.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 140,937,500 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 2.17293306 USD and is up 8.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $171,089,591.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

