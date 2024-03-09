Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,967.39

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,967.39 ($37.66) and traded as high as GBX 3,328 ($42.24). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 3,296 ($41.83), with a volume of 285,251 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,500 ($44.42) to GBX 3,400 ($43.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,111.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,969.39. The company has a market capitalization of £8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,339.76 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a €1.18 ($1.29) dividend. This is a positive change from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,261.04%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

