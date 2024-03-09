SOLVE (SOLVE) Market Capitalization Tops $15.94 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $15.94 million and approximately $373,515.64 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004093 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

