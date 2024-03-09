Sourceless Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $196.38 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sourceless has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $196.38 million and approximately $2,299.50 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017841 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00026899 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,469.85 or 0.99991117 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.47 or 0.00152562 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00007924 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00889928 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,349.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.