STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $153.72 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, STP has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $153.72 million and $23.80 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STP Profile

STP is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.07688866 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $19,971,275.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

