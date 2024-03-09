Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $641.98 million. Stratasys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.120-0.190 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stratasys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. Stratasys has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 380.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 15.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Stories

