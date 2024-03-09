Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.82

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.82 and traded as high as C$9.99. Superior Plus shares last traded at C$9.96, with a volume of 929,006 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price objective on Superior Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.75 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.82. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

In other news, Director Allan Angus Macdonald bought 53,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,983.67. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

