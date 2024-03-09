sUSD (SUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001462 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $51.41 million and $4.05 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 51,378,846 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

