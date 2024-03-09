Tangible (TNGBL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $80.73 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for $2.48 or 0.00003629 BTC on major exchanges. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $80.73 million and approximately $3,688.44 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Tangible

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.45235324 USD and is up 4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $5,479.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

