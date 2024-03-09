Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.50

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.50 and traded as high as $42.01. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $40.21, with a volume of 59,250 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Taylor Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $147.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 18.48%.

In other news, major shareholder Ira Sochet sold 459,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $9,143,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAYD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Devices during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Taylor Devices during the third quarter worth $105,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Taylor Devices by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Taylor Devices by 33.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Taylor Devices during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

