Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,636 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC's holdings in Tennant were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Tennant by 539.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 39,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,419,000 after acquiring an additional 70,688 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tennant by 150.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 14,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $1,624,531.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,558.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 14,743 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $1,624,531.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,222,558.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 2,298 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $267,602.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,974,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Tennant Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Tennant stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,411. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day moving average of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.09. Tennant has a twelve month low of $63.30 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.87 million. Tennant had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Tennant Profile

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

