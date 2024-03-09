Tezos (XTZ) Market Capitalization Hits $1.41 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $43.60 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tezos has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00002116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001637 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000995 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 71.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000936 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 994,404,324 coins and its circulating supply is 973,645,178 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

