Tharisa (LON:THS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $59.30

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.30 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 47.41 ($0.60). Tharisa shares last traded at GBX 49 ($0.62), with a volume of 585,305 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.65) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

The company has a market cap of £147.01 million, a P/E ratio of 233.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Tharisa’s payout ratio is presently 1,904.76%.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

