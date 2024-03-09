The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.91

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.18. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 235,067 shares traded.

The Container Store Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Container Store Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 152.0% in the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 3,538,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,606 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 993,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 680,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 420,987 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 410,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 54,171.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 379,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

