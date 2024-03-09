The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.91

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.18. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 235,067 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90.
The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.
