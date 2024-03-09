The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.4% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $60,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,080,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,766. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $377.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

