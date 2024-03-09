Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $593.68 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $593.68 million and $34.00 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0917 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00062445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00021261 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00019427 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009123 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001484 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,475,056,806 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

