THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. THOR Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-5.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.500 EPS.

THOR Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:THO opened at $105.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.79.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Insider Transactions at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 290.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in THOR Industries by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 3,413.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

