THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.0-10.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.62 billion. THOR Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.500 EPS.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Shares of THO opened at $105.07 on Friday. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.84. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.79.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after buying an additional 53,286 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,165,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,392,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in THOR Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,441,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,869,000 after acquiring an additional 105,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,386,000 after purchasing an additional 748,713 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

