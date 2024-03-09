Threshold (T) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $33.50 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $359.97 million and $33.50 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00017996 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00026681 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,498.95 or 1.00011112 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.58 or 0.00152697 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,621,059,983.349333 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03472466 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $43,225,820.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

