Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $9.69 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion and $71.26 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00004110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00018939 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00026384 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001954 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,100.98 or 1.00018436 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.55 or 0.00157125 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00007773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,103,991,097 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,103,948,386.904868 with 3,468,430,819.4638205 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.84499674 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $119,633,174.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

