Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Toro updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $89.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Toro has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $117.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day moving average is $89.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Toro by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Toro by 336.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

