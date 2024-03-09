Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Toro updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.350 EPS.

Toro Stock Up 0.8 %

TTC stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average is $89.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.72. Toro has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $117.17.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toro

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Toro by 37.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Toro by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toro by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.