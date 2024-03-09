Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.21

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.21 and traded as high as $30.35. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 5,908 shares traded.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 19.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

