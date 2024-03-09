TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $67.22 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,288,455,467 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

