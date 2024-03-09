Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.60

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.60 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.69). Tungsten shares last traded at GBX 54.60 ($0.69), with a volume of 581,618 shares.
Tungsten Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £69.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.
About Tungsten
Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that provides trade finance and spend analytics. It operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. The company offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.
