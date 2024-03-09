UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.34

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.34 ($0.74) and traded as high as GBX 65.20 ($0.83). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.81), with a volume of 1,599,556 shares trading hands.

UK Commercial Property REIT Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 63.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £847.60 million, a P/E ratio of -250.77 and a beta of 0.34.

UK Commercial Property REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,153.85%.

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM) is a listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a net asset value of £1.1 billion as at 30 June 2023. UKCM is one of the largest diversified REITs in the UK and is a component of the FTSE 250 index made up of the largest 350 companies with a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange.

