UNIUM Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, UNIUM has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for $7.92 or 0.00011570 BTC on major exchanges. UNIUM has a total market cap of $17.75 million and approximately $16,121.58 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,240,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 7.93175253 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,774.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

