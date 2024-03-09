Unizen (ZCX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.50 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Unizen token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unizen has a total market cap of $100.35 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Unizen

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

