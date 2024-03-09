UnlimitedIP Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $111.88 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $17.08 million and $111.88 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,679,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.uip.group.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

According to CryptoCompare, "Bitcoin Unlimited (BTCU) is a cryptocurrency . Bitcoin Unlimited has a current supply of 2,839,985,525.01 with 1,679,985,525.0099177 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Unlimited is 0.01023141 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.uip.group."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

