Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.58

Shares of Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.58 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.14 ($0.04). Upland Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04), with a volume of 4,094,459 shares traded.

Upland Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £40.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.08.

About Upland Resources

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

