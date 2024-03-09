Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after buying an additional 8,298,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,326,000 after buying an additional 298,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,943,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,489,000 after buying an additional 84,421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $117.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,516. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $117.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.24.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

