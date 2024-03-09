Velas (VLX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.85 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Velas has a market capitalization of $56.33 million and $1.85 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00062887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00021544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00019591 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00009107 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001508 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,565,862,410 coins and its circulating supply is 2,565,862,408 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

