Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $151.08 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $151.08 million and $39.08 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004130 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

