Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 41,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,340 shares of company stock worth $1,712,039. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.51. 17,807,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,545,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

