Vow Price Down 4% Over Last Week (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Vow has a total market capitalization of $157.91 million and approximately $304,033.84 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000598 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vow has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

