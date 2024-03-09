Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.22

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $87.22 and traded as high as $94.83. Walker & Dunlop shares last traded at $93.88, with a volume of 156,417 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on WD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.76%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CFO Gregory Florkowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,978.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory Florkowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,978.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,664,596.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,908 shares of company stock valued at $10,739,024 over the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 4,480.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,484,000 after buying an additional 388,478 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $40,059,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,512,000 after buying an additional 227,577 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after buying an additional 206,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 960.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,951,000 after buying an additional 182,401 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

