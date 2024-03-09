Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $50.98

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.98 ($0.65) and traded as low as GBX 45.30 ($0.57). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 46.95 ($0.60), with a volume of 2,236,718 shares.

Watkin Jones Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 45.93. The company has a market capitalization of £123.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

