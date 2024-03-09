Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.96

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.96 and traded as high as $12.02. Westwood Holdings Group shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 31,492 shares traded.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHG. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 350,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 37,559 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 34,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

