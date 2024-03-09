WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.0435 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $33.27 million and $508,831.34 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00020768 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00132204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008243 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001456 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.